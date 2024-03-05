Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 131.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.