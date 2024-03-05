Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Medifast worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medifast by 16.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Medifast Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MED stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $191.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

