Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $567,000 Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,910 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 44,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 143.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 28.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 61,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $2,908,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of MX stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

