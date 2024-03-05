Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $602,000 Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,069 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 327,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

