Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $639,000 Stock Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,736,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 217,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 123,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.49.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

