Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $640,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,895 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

