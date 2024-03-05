Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.37% of Medallion Financial worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.06. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

