Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of McEwen Mining worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 930,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

MUX stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.46. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

About McEwen Mining

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.