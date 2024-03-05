Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $538,000 in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FHI opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

