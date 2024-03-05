Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $576,000 Investment in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Office Properties Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 100.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 155.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -2.78%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

