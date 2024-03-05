Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $582,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $420.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.58. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $426.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

