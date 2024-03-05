Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

