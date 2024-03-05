Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 117,072 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Big Lots as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

