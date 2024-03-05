Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 135,992 Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Iteris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Iteris stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Iteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.27 million, a PE ratio of 85.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $385,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,320,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $385,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,320,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $67,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,164 shares of company stock valued at $662,009 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

