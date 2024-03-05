Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,388 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.69.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PJT Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.