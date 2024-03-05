Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,438 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Potbelly worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 110,914.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter worth $71,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $412.80 million, a PE ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

PBPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Potbelly presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

