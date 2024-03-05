Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,824 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Integer were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 446,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Integer by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Integer by 1,226.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $12,115,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $113.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ITGR

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.