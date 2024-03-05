Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,099 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 42.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 730,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.7% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 432,302 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 79.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 461,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth about $6,486,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.36). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $62,989.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $262,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

