Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 62,808 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,808 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 1.3 %

FYBR stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

