Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,060 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,059 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

