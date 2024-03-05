Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $584,000 Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.