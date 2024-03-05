Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Liquidity Services worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

