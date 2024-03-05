Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,390 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 690.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 157,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 137,808 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE TPC opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

