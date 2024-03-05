Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 55,987 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Teekay worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 417,229 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teekay by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 139,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Teekay by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Down 4.0 %

TK stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $664.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Teekay Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $339.19 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.