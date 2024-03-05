Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $785.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $750.00 to $785.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $663.29.

COST stock opened at $759.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $466.80 and a twelve month high of $764.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,640,938,000 after purchasing an additional 485,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

