Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

