CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $138.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

