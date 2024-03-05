CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
CRA International Price Performance
Shares of CRA International stock opened at $138.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.89.
CRA International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.
About CRA International
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
