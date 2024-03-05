Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $67.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

