Craneware (LON:CRW) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.19) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Craneware Price Performance

LON:CRW opened at GBX 2,050 ($26.02) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,986.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,718.26. The company has a market capitalization of £724.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,904.76 and a beta of 0.13. Craneware has a 52 week low of GBX 1,060 ($13.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,200 ($27.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Craneware’s payout ratio is 13,809.52%.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Read More

