Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

