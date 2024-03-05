Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
