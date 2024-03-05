Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.10.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $43.51 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 674,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 644,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,141,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.