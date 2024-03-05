Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Crocs worth $43,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $381,202.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $381,202.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,783. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile



Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.



