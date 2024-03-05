CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.63.

CRWD stock opened at $313.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $338.45.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

