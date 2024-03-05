CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.63.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $313.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $338.45.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

