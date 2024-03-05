Crown Place VCT (CRWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Crown Place VCT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRWN opened at GBX 29.70 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.65. Crown Place VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 29.20 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,920.00 and a beta of 0.12.

About Crown Place VCT

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

