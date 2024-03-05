Crown Place VCT (CRWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Crown Place VCT Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CRWN opened at GBX 29.70 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.65. Crown Place VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 29.20 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,920.00 and a beta of 0.12.
About Crown Place VCT
