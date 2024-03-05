Crown Place VCT (CRWN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.78 on March 28th

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crown Place VCT Trading Up 1.7 %

Crown Place VCT stock opened at GBX 29.70 ($0.38) on Tuesday. Crown Place VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 29.20 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.65. The company has a market cap of £83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,920.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

