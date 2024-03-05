CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 881,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE CTO opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $389.14 million, a P/E ratio of 568.67 and a beta of 0.77.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,066.67%.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
