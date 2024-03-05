Curaleaf (CURLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

