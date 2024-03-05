CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.