Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $107.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

