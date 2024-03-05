DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.73.
Utz Brands Stock Performance
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -74.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516,652 shares in the company, valued at $67,168,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,955 shares of company stock worth $9,113,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Utz Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
