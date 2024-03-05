Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $256.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.64 and its 200-day moving average is $230.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

