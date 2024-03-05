Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $49,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $49,440.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $20.39.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

