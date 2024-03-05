Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $113.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $99.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $121.79 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.