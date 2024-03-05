Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.32. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$2.88.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

