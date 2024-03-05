Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 8.28. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

