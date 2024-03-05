DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 174.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 141,610 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

