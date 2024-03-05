Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,700 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Scholastic Trading Down 3.5 %

SCHL stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.