Deutsche Bank AG Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PFS opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

