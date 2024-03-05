Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 20,956 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of MannKind worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 122,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 81,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MannKind by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

MannKind Stock Up 3.3 %

MNKD opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

